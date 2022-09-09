MEMPHIS – The Memphis Tigers are trying to buck a trend this weekend in Annapolis by finding a way to win on the road.

For all the success the Tigers have had on the home field, they have really struggled away from Memphis under Ryan Silverfield.

Case in point, last weekend’s season opener at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville where Mississippi State held the U of M to 29 total yards of offense in the first half.

The Tigers falling behind 35 to 3 before three late, very late, second half touchdowns.

The loss dropped the Tigers to 2-and-8 away from Memphis under Silverfield and only one of those wins was a conference win.

Ironically, that came at Navy back in the covid year of 2020.

Those road woes is something this team has to fix… but how?

“I don’t know what it is. I wish I had an exact answer. Hey, why do we start slow on the road? Why is it like this for back to back years?” Silverfield said. “Obviously, there’s different seasons with different personnel so I’ve got some bags. OK, is there something we do differently? If that’s all the preparation leading up to tonight, let’s say? Well, I was phenomenal. And obviously we’re missing something there that you know, how come it didn’t happen?”

“We know that we’re going in a different environment where everybody is against us. So we just try to go out with that mindset. Don’t worry. About it. You know, we stick together,” said Tigers safety Quindell Johnson. “I can’t give you an accurate answer why it happens, but you know, it happens. But we want to change that. And there’s a new season. So we just trying to, you know, break the curse.”