MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It’s one month from kickoff for the Tigers 2022 season down in Starkville against Mississippi State.

That leaves 31 days to get ready for the Bulldogs.

Actually, it is just 30 days as day one of fall camp is now in the books out at the U of M.

Day one of year three for Ryan Silverfield, who used the words great and pleased to describe his team’s first workout Wednesday out at the Murphy Complex.

One word he didn’t use… perfect… because practice never is, especially not the first one. But this workout did put a smile on Silverfield’s face, especially with the return of Seth Henigan under center.

A freshman All-American last year and now, the clear-cut number-1 QB for the Tigers.

“I’m just trying to win every single day. Trying to win practice today, try to win practice tomorrow. Try to win fall camp and then try to win each game,” Henigan said. “Then you know, things will come. That’s the same mentality I went to last year with, once I knew I had the job and the same way I’ll go about it this year.”

“I appreciate the guys’ excitement. You get a sense of how prideful they are or how excited they are for the season and to begin training camp,” Silverfield said. “Day one is always going to have its ups and downs. Some good, some bad, and some ugly. But I was just pleased with the overall effort and the excitement of the guys. We want them to have that sense of urgency. The understanding that every day is important. No wasted reps. But I do think, maybe the hair was up. Maybe a little bit of goosebumps today as we’re running out and taking the field for the first practice.”