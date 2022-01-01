WICHITA, Kansas — The Memphis Tigers got Jalen Duren and DeAndre Williams back on the floor.

Add a big game from Josh Minott and the U of M rings in the new year by handing Wichita State its worst home loss since 2003.

Minott scored a career high 15 points to go along with six rebounds and two steals and Duren and Williams, who both missed the Tulane loss while in COVID protocols, scored 14 each as the Tigers made it look easy against the defending AAC Champs, 82-64.

The Shockers came in giving up less than 62 points a game.

The Tigers almost reached that in the first half when the U of M almost 59% from the floor, closing the half on a 9-0 run to take a 49-34 lead to the lockers. The Tigers would push that lead to as many as 28 in the win.