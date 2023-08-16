MEMPHIS – With all the focus on Seth Henigan and his new set of running backs and receivers, it’s the Tigers’ offensive line that needs to be a strength of this Memphis team this season.

It is a line that returns three starters, led by former Christian Brothers star Jacob Lykes.

It is also a line that’s developing some much needed depth. A line that’s heeding the warning from first year offensive line coach Jeff Myers with the season opener, just over two weeks away.

“The guys that are going to play are the guys that are trusted in our program. Right. What we need is consistency. What we need is no mental errors, no lack of effort,” Myers said. “That’s what we need and that’s what competition breeds, because when you see the next guy doing it, well, you know, in order to top that, you’re going to have to go above and beyond. But the one thing that is a non-negotiable is that we trust the five that are on the field.”

It’ll be Memphis and Bethune-Cookman on Saturday night, September second with the Tigers teaming up with Kroger to offer ten dollar tickets for the season opener.

“Kroger’s a phenomenal partner for the University of Memphis and our athletics department,” said U of M Deputy Athletic Director Jeff Crane. “That’s allowing us to provide a dollar from every ticket sold from the Bethune-Cookman game on September 2nd, to the Mid-South Food Bank to help feed all of those in our community.”

The Tigers 901 Game against Bethune-Cookman is set for a 6pm kick.