Tigers No. 3 seed in AAC Tournament

IRVING, Texas — The bracket is set for the 2021 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, to be held March 11-14 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Tigers are the No. 3 seed after a tough 67-64 loss to Houston. They’ll take on the winner of the ECU-UCF match up Friday at 9 p.m.





Wichita State (15-4, 11-2) earned the No. 1 seed after defeating USF on Saturday. It is the first time the Shockers have earned the regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed since joining the league in 2017-18. Wichita State opens the tournament against the winner of USF/Temple on Friday, March 12 at noon ET/11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.



Houston (21-3, 14-3) claimed the No. 2 seed after taking down Memphis on Sunday. The Cougars have been a top-3 seed in the conference tournament each of the last six seasons. Houston faces the winner of Tulsa/Tulane on Friday, March 12 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.



Memphis (15-7, 11-4) will be the No. 3 seed for the championship. The Tigers earned their highest-ever seed since joining The American. Memphis plays the winner of UCF/East Carolina on Friday 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on ESPNU.



SMU (11-4, 7-4) is the No. 4 seed for the tournament. The Mustangs will play Cincinnati on Friday, March 12 at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on ESPN2.



Cincinnati (10-10, 8-6) earned the No. 5 seed for the championship. The Bearcats will face SMU on Friday, March 12 at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on ESPN2.



UCF (10-11, 8-10) claimed the No. 6 seed after winning its last four games. The Knights take on East Carolina on Thursday, March 11 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.



Tulsa (11-11, 7-9) will compete as the No. 7 seed for the tournament. The Golden Hurricane plays Tulane on Thursday, March 11 at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on ESPNU.



USF (8-12, 4-10) earned the No. 8 seed for the tourney. The Bulls will face off against Temple on Thursday, March 11 at noon ET/11 a.m. CT on ESPNU.



Temple (5-10, 4-10) is the No. 9 seed for the tournament. The Owls take on USF on Thursday, March 11 at noon ET/11 a.m. CT on ESPNU.



Tulane (9-12, 4-12) is the No. 10 seed for the championship. The Green Wave will compete against Tulsa on Thursday, March 11 at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on ESPNU.



East Carolina (8-10, 2-10) will compete as the No. 11 seed. The Pirates will face UCF on Thursday, March 11 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.



First Round – Thursday, March 11

Game 1 | No. 9 Temple vs. No. 8 USF | Noon ET/11 a.m. CT | ESPNU

Game 2 | No. 10 Tulane vs. No. 7 Tulsa | 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Game 3 | No. 11 East Carolina vs. No. 6 UCF | 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT | ESPNU



Quarterfinals – Friday, March 12

Game 4 | Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Wichita State | Noon ET/11 a.m. CT | ESPN2

Game 5 | No. 5 Cincinnati vs. No. 4 SMU | 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT | ESPN2

Game 6 | Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 2 Houston | 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Game 7 | Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 3 Memphis | 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT | ESPNU



Semifinals – Saturday, March 13

Game 8 | Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 | 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT | ESPN2

Game 9 | Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7 | 5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CT | ESPN2



Final – Sunday, March 14

Game 10 | Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 | 3:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. CT | ESPN