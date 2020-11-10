Tigers-Navy game postponed

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry (10) hands off to fullback Jamale Carothers (34) in the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — This weekend’s conference game between the Tigers and Navy was officially called off on Tuesday due to COVID issues at the Naval Academy.

No surprise seeing that Navy hasn’t practiced since October 29th or even been on the field in a week.

This game might be tough to make up since the Tigers don’t have an open date for the rest of the season and on December 12th, the Saturday after the U of M’s last regular season game, Navy plays Army.

This will be the third game either postponed or canceled for the Tigers this year.

The first two, in September, when the U of M went almost a month between games due to their own COVID outbreak.

The Tigers are now off until November 21st when the U of M hosts Stephen F. Austin at the Liberty Bowl.