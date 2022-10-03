MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis losing out on one of its more marquee home games of the 2023 season.

The Tigers game against Missouri, scheduled to be played on September 23rd inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium has now been moved to St. Louis.

With Mizzou making it known that it wouldn’t honor the deal to play the game in Memphis, instead ready to buyout the game, U of M officials decided it was better to move the game than lose an opportunity to play an SEC opponent.

“To be clear, we are very disappointed that this game could not be played in Memphis,” said Tigers Athletic Director Laird Veatch.. “However, once we were made aware that would no longer be an option, we explored every possible alternative. In the end, rescheduling the game with Missouri in St. Louis was the best remaining option for our football program. We very much look forward to competing against them next fall.”

2023 Non-Conference Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Bethune-Cookman – Memphis, Tenn.

Saturday, Sept. 9 – at Arkansas State – Jonesboro, Ark.

Saturday, Sept. 23 – vs. Missouri – St. Louis (The Dome at America’s Center)

Saturday, Sept. 30 – Boise State – Memphis, Tenn.