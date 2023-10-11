MEMPHIS – It’s been a rough past few days for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.

First losing out on Memphian and four-star point point Curtis Givens III to LSU then learning that prized recruit Mikey Williams will be back in court in two weeks, facing a trial on those six felony gun charges in San Diego.

Hardaway in need of some good news and Wednesday, he got some.

Four-star forward Billy Richmond III has Memphis in his final four schools. Richmond cutting his list of eight schools down to the Tigers, LSU, Alabama and Kentucky.

Good news for Hardaway though it still looks like John Calipari and the Wildcats are the team to beat for this Top 25 player in the Class of 2024.