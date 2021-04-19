Tigers make official the signing of five new players

Memphis’ head coach Penny Hardaway calls to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bradley Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS — Five in…Five out. That is the best way to describe the offseason, so far for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.

Monday, Hardaway and the U of M making official the signings of five new players in transfers Davion Warren(Hampton) and Earl Timberlake(Miami) in addition to the Tigers’ talented three man recruiting class of Josh Minott, John Camden and big man Sam Onu.

Five players, all standing 6’6” or taller, to help offset the losses of Boogie Ellis, D.J. Jeffries, Damion Baugh and Jordan Nesbitt who all transferred from the program and Moussa Cisse, who has made himself available for this summer’s NBA draft.

Hardaway, not one to say if the Tigers got the better of the five for five swap, but happy with the influx of new talent to the U of M program.

“When you lose as much as we lost and we lost a pretty good bit of guys that played for us, getting new guys, you just don’t know how they’re going to mesh because we were comfortable with the guys that were here,” Hardaway said. “I don’t really look at it as even or we won or we lost. I just look at it as we got new guys coming in that, we hope, can come in and buy into the culture and believe in the culture. Keep the chemistry going and understand our system and move us forward towards our goals.”

With two and maybe three scholarships still available for next season, Hardaway says ‘THE’ goal is to make the NCAA Tournament.