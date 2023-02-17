MEMPHIS — Anthony Hansen homered in his first at-bat as a Tiger and Memphis rallied to score three in the seventh to open the season with a 7-4 win over Samford in the first game of the Kerrick Jackson era at the U of M.

Former Arlington star Dalton Fowler registered six of the Tigers 11 strikeouts against the Bulldogs.

Kendrick Dalton, Glenn Green and Jake Curtis then came out of the bullpen and combined to hold Samford to just three hits and one run over the game’s final 4 1/3 innings.

These two continue their weekend series out at FedExPark on Saturday.