OXFORD, Miss. – Of the many Tigers to hit the transfer portal after last season, Caden Preiskorn is arguably the biggest loss for this year’s Memphis team.

Especially when you consider the talented tight end packed his bags and made the short, 80-mile trip to Oxford. The Tigers’ loss has been Lane Kiffin’s gain.

After leading the U of M with seven touchdown receptions last season, Preiskorn is taking part in his first spring practice with Kiffin and the Rebels.

One of the major draws to Oxford for Preiskorn is the way Kiffin likes to use his tight end, though the Rebels lightning-paced offense has taken some getting use to.

“The tempo, the speed. Just like how fast we play here. That’s probably the biggest adjustment for me,” Preiskorn said. “It’s SEC football. It just doesn’t get any better.”