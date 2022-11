MEMPHIS – Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield losing not one kicker. But two.

Chris Howard is out of eligibility after the bowl game and Tuesday, David Kemp, who lost his job this year to Howard, has entered the transfer portal.

After struggling with injuries and accuracy last year, Kemp closed 2021 strong, making his final five field goals.

The loss of Kemp and Howard leaves kickoff specialist Noah Grant as the only kicker currently on the U of M’s roster.