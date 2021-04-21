Tigers lose strength coach to Texas Tech

MEMPHIS — After losing lead assistant Tony Madlock to the head coaching job at South Carolina State and five players either to transfer or the NBA Draft, Penny Hrdaway is now having to replace his strength and conditioning coach.

Darby Rich, who joined Hardaway’s staff in June of 2019 has left the Tigers to take the same job at Texas Tech under new coach Mark Adams.

Hardaway is happy when success here can lead to opportunities elsewhere for any member of his staff.

“I encourage all of my staff to live out their dreams, to be honest with you.” Hardaway said. “If there’s job openings that come from the product that other people seeing the greatness of what people under this regime has, then I’m all for that. I always encourage guys, if you can make more money, if you can get a better opportunity, to always leave those options open.”