MEMPHIS – Ryan Silverfield loses one of his top transfers.

One of his two JUCO additions back in December.

Memphian and former PURE Academy and West Memphis standout Chris Morris has put his name in the transfer portal. Morris making the announcement on social media Wednesday, just days before the start of fall camp and before the 6-4, 290 pound offensive tackle ever played a game for his hometown Tigers.

“I’m officially in the portal,” Morris tweeted.

After signing with Texas A&M out of high school, Morris moved on to Hutchinson Community College before committing to Silverfield and the Tigers right before Christmas 2022.