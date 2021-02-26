Tigers lose last home game as AAC moves Cougars game to Houston

MEMPHIS — Not only will the Tigers not add a second game against 12th ranked Houston to the schedule but the U of M’s regular season finale against the Cougars, set for next Sunday at FedExForum, has now been moved to Houston.

The American Athletic Conference making that decision on Friday, citing an agreement agreed to by the conference’s athletic directors that if a game is postponed and can’t be made up, the game that is played between those two teams will default to the home court of the team not affected by COVID-19.

The Tigers were forced to call off their Valentine’s Day game at Houston as part of their COVID outbreak.

Tigers Athletics Director Laird Veatch releasing this statement on Friday.

The Tigers will now close the regular season with three straight road games, Sunday at Cincinnati, Tuesday at South Florida then the season finale at Houston on March 7th.