MEMPHIS — Damaria Franklin had a steal and the game-winning bucket for the Memphis Tigers, their only made field goal over the final 10:23 of the game, as the U of M survives against Central Florida, 64-63 to improve to 20-6, 10-3 in the AAC.

Yes, it was a crazy night at FedExForum.

A night that started with Kendric Davis becoming the American Athletic Conference’s all-time leading scorer but ended with Davis on the bench.

After ten early points, Davis seemed to injure his right ankle late in the first half. Davis was helped to the locker room.

His night was done. Davis forced to watch the second half with a boot on that right foot.

Elijah McCadden leading the Tigers with 16 points while DeAndre Williams, saddled with early foul trouble, was the only other Tiger in double figures with 12.

UCF whittled away an early 15-point Memphis lead, taking their first and only lead of the game on two free throws by Taylor Hendricks. The Knights wouldn’t score again.

The Tigers win despite 24 turnovers and now head to Houston to take on the 2nd-ranked Cougars.

The question is… will Kendric Davis be able to play?