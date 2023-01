MEMPHIS – More transfer trouble for Ryan Silverfield and the Tigers.

Eddie Lewis putting his name in the transfer portal Wednesday meaning Memphis will now have to replace its top four receivers from a year ago.

Lewis led the Tigers with 615 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

The U of M did land Missouri wide out Tauskie Dove out of the portal Wednesday.

Dove went to the same high school as Tigers starting quarterback Seth Henigan.