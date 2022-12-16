MEMPHIS – Penny Hardaway and the Tigers are looking to close out a pretty big week Saturday night when they close out the SEC portion of their schedule, playing host to Texas A&M.

A win over the Aggies will, no doubt, move Memphis into the Top 25.

That’s because over the last week, the Tigers have blown out previously unbeaten Auburn and then, on the road in Tuscaloosa, gave number four Alabama all it could handle before losing late by three.

A win over A&M would also improve the Tigers to 4-1 against the SEC this season.

But Hardaway knows better than anyone else, the Tigers can’t rest on their success to start the season.

“We have no time to be complacent because we don’t get the respect that everyone else gets around the country. So we have to do twice as much as the next team. So we have no, we can’t afford to lose a game we’re not supposed to lose,” Hardaway said. “You try to win every game at home because any small things that happen to Memphis, you drop sixty spots. We have to continue to keep that chip on our shoulders.”

“I think we are one of the best teams in the country. Yeah. We can play with anybody in the country for sure,” said Tigers guard Elihan McCadden. “That’s the main thing we played, basically our whole schedule has been a pretty good schedule. We played a bunch of tournament teams, so I think it shows we can play with just about anybody in the country.”

The Tigers and Aggies tip off at 6 pm Saturday at FedExForum.