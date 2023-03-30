MEMPHIS – The Memphis Tigers season end almost two weeks ago to the day, as Memphis loss to Florida Atlantic in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

It didn’t take Penny Hardaway and his staff long to sign another American Athletic Conference player from the transfer portal.

Now former Temple forward, Nick Jourdain announced that he will be bringing his talents to the Bluff City. Jordan played a total of three seasons for the Owls. This season he averaged 6.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

Against the Tigers this season he scored 18 points in the first meeting, then only scoring 10 in the second.

Jourdain is so far the first off-season pickup for the Tigers in the portal.