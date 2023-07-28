MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Time and time again, just when you didn’t know how, who and when, Penny Hardaway comes through with another top transfer from the portal.

Thursday Wichita State wing Jaykwon Walton officially signs on with the Tigers. Last season, the 6-foot-7 wing was the Shockers leading scorer, averaged 13.8 points, five rebounds and two assists per game.

After entering the transfer portal following the season, Walton was committed to Alabama, but he was arrested for second degree possession of marijuana, so the Tide cut ties with him.

In May, Walton briefly signed with Central Florida, but has now officially inked with the Memphis Tigers.

Coach Hardaway said he didn’t really have to sell the program to Walton.

” It’s just one of those situations where he just wanted to be in Memphis. He just wanted to be a Tiger and it wasn’t any recruitment really,” said Hardaway.

The two have had a relationship since the days Walton was a recruit and played AAU for Team Thad. Hardaway even recruited Walton to join the Tigers in 2019.

” Our history of knowing each other and feeling like this was a good situation for him. I never panicked, it was looking kind of bleak to a lot of people. But for me, I was just staying patient. I just felt like whatever was going to happen, was going to happen. We just got some what I call blessings late, because you don’t really get players of this magnitude this late,” said Hardaway.

Walton is the eight transfer the Tigers have landed this off-season.