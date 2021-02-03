Tigers land the top recruiting class in school history with late gem in Alabama WR Roc Taylor

GREENVILLE, NC – NOVEMBER 03: Memphis Tigers helmet sits on the sidelines during a game between the Memphis Tigers and the East Carolina Pirates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC on November 3, 2018. (Photo by Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — Ryan Silverfield and the Tigers celebrating the best recruiting class in U of M history by adding five of the top high school players in the country to its 2021 signing class on Wednesday.

Those additions which includes three-star defensive linemen Zy Brockington, Javon Nelson and William Whitlow along with three star safety Eric Randall III left the Tigers’ 2021 recruiting class ranked 46th in the nation according to 247 Sports.

“This is a very special day for the future of our program as we add to our terrific signing class,” said head coach Ryan Silverfield. “We are excited to help all these young men reach their full potential on the field and in the classroom while building upon our winning culture. It’s a great time to be a Memphis Tiger.”

It’s a class that also includes Oxford, Alabama receiver Roc Taylor. Taylor picking the Tigers after his offer from Tennessee was pulled by new Vols coach Josh Heupel.

FEB. 3 SIGNEES

Zy Brockington • DL • 6-1 • 265 • Moultrie, Ga./Colquitt County HS

A three-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite ratings … Georgia Class 7A All-State selection … Averaged 5.1 tackles per game with 16 tackles for loss and five sacks as a senior … Finished his high school career with 10 sacks and 35 tackles for loss … Helped Colquitt County High School reach a No. 3 ranking in Georgia and achieve a 9-1 record for the 2020 season.

Javon Nelson • DL • 6-3 • 275 • Murfreesboro, Tenn./Riverdale HS

A three-star prospect and the No. 18 overall recruit in Tennessee according to the 247Sports composite ratings … Had 61 tackles with 15 tackles for loss as a senior at Riverdale High School … Helped Riverdale compile a 10-3 record and reach the Class 6A quarterfinals in 2020, the school’s best season in a decade … Also considered Arkansas, North Carolina State, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech before choosing Memphis.

Eric Randall III • DB • 6-1 • 183 • Baton Rouge, La./Woodlawn HS

A three-star recruit according to the 247Sports composite ratings … Standout at wide receiver, defensive back and return specialist during his high school career … MaxPreps Preseason Louisiana All-State second-team selection … Close friends with December signee and fellow defensive back Tyrell Raby … His father, Eric Randall Jr., was the starting quarterback on Southern University’s 1995 Black College National Championship team.

Roc Taylor • WR • 6-2 • 225 • Oxford, Ala./Oxford HS

A three-star recruit and the No. 15 overall prospect in Alabama according to the 247Sports composite … Had 52 receptions for 1,014 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior at Oxford High School … Previously committed to Tennessee before signing with Memphis on National Signing Day.

William Whitlow • DL • 6-3 • 250 • Millbrook, Ala./Stanhope Elmore HS

A three-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite … Named the Elmore County Defensive Player of the Year by the Wetumpka Herald … Had 99 tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 34 quarterback hurries, three fumble recoveries, two blocked punts and a defensive touchdown as a senior at Stanhope Elmore High School.