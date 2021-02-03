Tigers knock off UCF for the second time in three days

MEMPHIS — Two nights after blowing out Central Florida, the Memphis Tigers needed a key 13-2 second half run to beat the Knights, again, 75-61.

Landers Nolley leading all scorers with 18 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

D.J. Jeffries was the only other Tiger in double figures with 11 and Alex Lomax had eight points and six assists. The U of M going just 3 for 13 from 3-point range, two days after hitting a season high 11 3’s against UCF in a 27-point win.

After the Tigers built a 15 point first half lead, Central Florida cut it to 30-23 at the break, whittling it all the way down to four before Memphis pulled away for good for their fifth straight win on the home floor and the second straight during this four game AAC homestand at FedExForum.

“Our guys seem to like the drama in the game, instead of blowing people out most games,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “We have the opportunity to step on them and we don’t. They get back into the game and then we push the gas again and push back out. It’s like they want that challenge.”

The Tigers return to FedExForum on Saturday afternoon to take on East Carolina.