MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The U of M hosted new basketball commit Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu on his official visit this week.

It was his first time stepping foot on Memphis’ campus.

The 6-9 forward was also able to meet his new teammates like Kendric Davis, who is one of the big reasons why Akobundu-Ehiogu chose the Tigers over Arkansas, Texas A&M, and others.



Akobundu-Ehiogu and Davis join Elijah McCadden as this off-season’s transfer portal pick ups.