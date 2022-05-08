MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — It was an emotional day at FedEx Park as the Memphis Tigers hosted Daron Schoenrock’s farewell celebration.

Coach Rock was surrounded by family, friends, and former players as the U of M thanked him for 18 years at the helm of this Tigers program.

“It’s been fun, you know,” Schoenrock said before Sunday’s celebration. “37 years in college baseball and the last 18 of them here, I couldn’t have found a better place to to wind it down. And I’m looking forward to seeing what’s next for me.”

Schoenrock took over the program back in 2005. His tenure will end with 8 30-win seasons and a C-USA Coach of the Year honor.

It’s rare for Coach Rock to show emotion or make a moment about himself, but he was touched by all the love Sunday, especially from his players.

“The relationships you build with guys and and those relationships keep going for years and years,” said Schoenrock. “And I had a couple of guys down there that played on my first and second teams here in 2005 and 2006. Those kind of things make it very rewarding. It kind of makes you forget about all the wins and all the losses.”

The Tigers fell to ECU 15-1 in the Rock’s farewell game. They take on Arkansas State Tuesday at 6 p.m. in their final home game of the season.