MEMPHIS – Big day for over a dozen Memphis Tigers as it was Pro Day Monday out at south campus.

Thirteen former Tigers strutting their stuff in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams. Guys like linebackers Tyler Murray and Xavier Cullens.

But most eyes were on AAC first team safety Quindell Johnson, whose biggest question mark was his 40-time heading into the draft.

Johnson answered those questions with a reported time of right around 4.5 seconds.

These Tigers were out to impress with Draft night, exactly one month away.

“Just finishing this whole process, just giving me a sigh of relief,” Johnson said. “Just coming out here and doing the things that I did today. Just showing what I could do. Get that weight off my shoulders.”

“A total of 17 teams since January, so I mean, just hopefully this performance I showed them today just helped me out throughout the whole process,” said Tigers linebacker Tyler Murray. “When you know you’re training that you put all the work in, you know like you actually took it serious, you should just come out here and perform and do the best you can.”

“At the end of the day, it’s just football. I mean, the numbers were good. I did some good things. I did some things that I wanted to do better. But overall, I think it was a good day,” said Tigers linebacker Xavier Cullens. “As a kid, I used to want to play middle school. In middle school, I always wanted to play high school. High school I wanted to play college. Since I played college, then this is just the next step of my dream.”