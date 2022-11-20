FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Memphis Tiger women’s soccer team’s historic postseason run came to an end tonight as they tied with Arkansas 3-3 with the Razorbacks advancing off penalty kicks 3-2.



Memphis ends their season with an 11-5-6 overall record.



KEY MOMENTS

After Arkansas got up 2-0 early in the first half, Lilly Huber would put the Tigers on the board in the 41′ off Memphis’ first corner kick of the match.

Grace Stordy would set up Memphis' second goal with a run down the far sideline just four minutes later. Her shot into the box would deflect off Jocelyn Alonzo 's foot and into the back of the net to tie the match at 2-2.

The Tigers and Razorbacks would keep the tie through much of the second half before UA got the go-ahead goal from Zoe Susi in the 81′.

After Saorla Miller sent a shot in that deflected off the post, Mya Jones would get the equalizer goal off the rebound and send the match into overtime.

Both teams would be held scoreless through 20 minutes of play and force penalty kicks where Arkansas would advance off a 3-2 shootout win.

NOTABLES

Claire Wyville recorded two saves during the match while also stopping two penalty kicks during the shootout.

This was the team's first Sweet 16 appearance in program history.

Memphis outshot Arkansas 7-2 in the second half and 6-5 in shots on-goal.

Of the nine shots the Tigers took tonight, six of them where on-goal.

