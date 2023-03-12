MEMPHIS — Moments after winning the AAC Tournament title in Fort Worth, the Memphis Tigers turned their focus to the big tournament.

The Big Dance.

The NCAA Tournament.

Despite beating the #1 team in the country, Memphis is back on that 8-9 line for a second straight year.

The 8th-seeded Tigers will open NCAA Tournament play on Friday in Columbus, Ohio when they take on 9th-seeded Florida Atlantic. Win that game and top seeded Purdue is likely waiting on Sunday.

Game times will be released later on Sunday.