MEMPHIS – No hype needed.

This is a game the Memphis Tigers have been waiting on for the better part of a year.

Tigers at Houston Saturday to kick start what could be a season-defining three game road trip for the U of M.

A Tiger team that rolls into Houston on a four game winning streak, moving up to third in the American Athletic Conference standings but a Tiger team still reeling from what happened last year against these Cougars.

Two gut wrenching losses to Houston.

One on a half court heave during the regular season and then a close loss in the tournament semifinals.

Two losses that kept the Tigers out of the NCAA Tournament.

This one’s personal, especially to Tigers forward DeAndre Williams who grew up in Houston.

“It’s huge. It’s the game of the year. We have to go down there and win. Just point blank, period,” Williams said. Just feel like it’s real personal too, at the same time. How we lost last year and how we lost in the conference tournament. We’re going to go down there and play our hearts out.”

“When I was being recruited by Memphis, I was watching. It’s just constantly talked about, how big of a game it is,” said Tigers forward Jalen Duren. “I wasn’t here last year but I feel like I was. I’m just as pumped up for this game as everybody else.”

Tigers and Houston tip off at 2:30 Saturday inside the Fertitta Center.