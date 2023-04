MEMPHIS – Keonte Kennedy’s days as a Memphis Tiger have come to an end.

Sunday, the now former Memphis Tiger guard announcing that he will be entering the transfer portal.

In his one season in Memphis, the redshirt senior who transferred from UTEP averaged nine points, two rebounds in 25 games for the Tigers.

Kennedy’s season ended on February 19th, after fracturing his right hand after punching a wall out of frustration following the Tigers eight point loss to Houston on the Road.