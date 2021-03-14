Tigers get No. 1 seed in NIT, will face Dayton in first round

MEMPHIS, TN – FEBRUARY 24: DeAndre Williams #12 of the Memphis Tigers celebrates against the Tulane Green Wave during a game on February 24, 2021 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis defeated Tulane 61-46. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tigers have been named a one-seed in the 2021 National Invitation Tournament and will face fourth-seeded Dayton on Saturday in the first round at UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas. Tip-time is 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Should the Tigers defeat Dayton (14-9), they will face either Boise State or SMU in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 25. The semifinals are on Saturday, March 27, with the third-place and NIT championship games on Sunday, March 28. Other than Saturday’s first-round game, the rest of Memphis’ NIT will be played at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

The Tigers (16-8) advanced to the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament before a heartbreaking 76-74 loss to seventh-ranked Houston Saturday evening. Memphis has lost just four games since January by a combined eight points, including twice in six days to the top-10 Cougars by a total of five points.

Memphis’ third-place finish in the AAC regular-season standings is its best since also finishing third in 2013-14.

Except for 2020, where there was no postseason play due to COVID-19, the Tigers have reached the postseason in head coach Penny Hardaway’s other two seasons at the helm. Memphis also played in the NIT in 2019, beating San Diego at FedExForum before losing at Creighton.

The NIT, which began in 1938, is the nation’s oldest postseason tournament. In 2019, Texas won the NIT title.

This year’s NIT features a 16-team field instead of the usual 32.

Ellis Named to American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team

After averaging 19.5 points per game in two AAC Tournament games, Tigers guard Boogie Ellis earned a spot on the conference’s All-Tournament team.

Ellis scored 12 points in Memphis’ quarterfinal win over UCF Friday and followed that up with a career-high 27 points in the semifinal loss to Houston Saturday. Ellis went 9-for-16 from the floor and 4-8 from 3-point range in the defeat to the Cougars.

Ellis also earned AAC Sixth Man of the Year honors at the end of the season.

2021 AAC All-Tournament Team

Quentin Grimes, Houston – Most Outstanding Player

Justin Gorham, Houston

DeJon Jarreau, Houston

Jeremiah Davenport, Cincinnati

Boogie Ellis, Memphis