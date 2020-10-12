Tigers get next crack at talented UCF

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Memphis deputy head coach Ryan Silverfield, left, watches a replay on the scoreboard with quarterback Brady White, right, during an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati for the American Athletic Conference championship in Memphis, Tenn. After winning their first American Athletic Conference last season, the Memphis Tigers want to make sure they do not skip a beat with Silverfield now their third different coach in six seasons. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

MEMPHIS — When the schedule came out, it was the game everyone, everywhere around the American Athletic Conference. circled on their calendars.

Though the match-up has lost a little bit of its luster with both teams unranked and coming off conference losses, this is still UCF and Memphis.

The AAC’s two best teams…for years now.

While the two teams didn’t play last year, the Tigers and Knights played four times in 2017 and 2018.

Twice in the AAC Championship game.

Both of those games went to UCF. As has every game since 1990.

For as good a game as this has been recently, Central Florida has dominated theU of M, winning thirteen straight since the Tigers only win…20 years ago.

September 1990. At the Liberty Bowl.

“I know our guys are excited to play a wonderful UCF opponent. We know the history of it,” said Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield. “I don’t like to talk too much about the past but we kind of feel we have a chip on our shoulder since what’s occurred especially since we, myself included and some of these players, have had some great series against them but we’ve been on the short end of it. It’s an opportunity to play on national television again against a great opponent and they’re going to know. The rest of the country gets to watch you and see how well you prepared. See how well you studied, how well you took notes. Lived the right way in order to have success on Saturday.”

Tigers and Knights kick off from the Liberty Bowl Saturday at 2:30.