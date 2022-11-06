MEMPHIS- In less than 24 hours, Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers have landed another highly touted recruit in the class of 2023.

Sunday morning 3-star 6’8 forward David Tubek announcing his early commitment to Memphis.The Glenndale, Arizona native is a senior at Dream City Christian School in Arizona.

Tubek is the fifth commitment in the class of 2023 for the Tigers. His announcement coming a day after 5-star combo guard Mikey Williams and 4-star wing JJ Taylor giving the commitments to the University of Memphis.