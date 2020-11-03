Tigers get back to work in bouncing back after loss to Cincinnati

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Memphis deputy head coach Ryan Silverfield, left, watches a replay on the scoreboard with quarterback Brady White, right, during an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati for the American Athletic Conference championship in Memphis, Tenn. After winning their first American Athletic Conference last season, the Memphis Tigers want to make sure they do not skip a beat with Silverfield now their third different coach in six seasons. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

MEMPHIS — A rare Monday night practice for the Tigers tonight.

That’s because the U of M, along with every other division one college team and player in the NCAA, getting Election Day off on Tuesday in order to vote.

But the Tigers also probably needed something to shake things up.

Coming off their worst loss in years, that 49-10 beatdown at the hands of the Bearcats this weekend, the Tigers needed to get back to work. Back to Memphis football.

Something that was missing Saturday at Cincinnati.

Monday night’s practice…a good first step.

“Especially after a loss like that, we coming, we coming with it. We gotta respond,” said Tigers receiver Calvin Austin. “That’s why today I said, I was almost surprised myself because we had a great practice. We had lots of energy. Guys were competitive. Guys were getting into it. I feel like we had that edge that last week wasn’t us. That wasn’t Memphis football. We didn’t show who we were. I think it gave us an extra chip on our shoulder to show that we have something to prove.”

The Tigers host South Florida Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.