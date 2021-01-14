Tigers game with SMU rescheduled as the U of M continues to walk a fine line between safety and COVID-19

MEMPHIS, TN – MARCH 05: Penny Hardaway, head coach of the Memphis Tigers talks with lester Quinones #11 of the Memphis Tigers against the Wichita State Shockers during a game on March 5, 2020 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis defeated Wichita State 68-60. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)”n

MEMPHIS — A day after calling off their scheduled game against SMU due to COVID issues with the Mustangs, the American Athletic Conference has rescheduled the Tigers game with SMU.

Those two will now play on January 26th here at FedExForum, then play again…two days later in Dallas. It’s a span of four games in a week for a U of M team that hasn’t played in almost three weeks.

For all the COVID cancellations the Tigers have had to deal with this year, none have been because of COVID issues at the U of M. Something Penny Hardaway knows has been difficult to navigate during this pandemic.

“No one’s trying to get COVID. No one’s trying to go outside of their bubble,” Hardaway said. “It could just happen like a mother or father coming to visit. It’s just so, it’s a fine line. It’s not like you’re out at a bar or at a nightclub.”

Hardaway knows there is really only one way to stay safe.

“You have to get in a bubble and you have to stay in a bubble until the season’s over,” Hardaway said. “You can’t be venturing out, family parties. All these different things that people could do, they could possible gather around a family member, you just have to cut that short while the season’s going on.”

The Tigers hope to return to game action on Sunday at Tulsa.