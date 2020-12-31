Tigers game against Temple postponed due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, TN – DECEMBER 29: Lester Quinones #11, DeAndre Williams #12 and Alex Lomax #2 of the Memphis Tigers huddle together against the South Florida Bulls during a game at FedExForum on December 29, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis defeated South Florida 58-57. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Saturday’s Memphis Tigers men’s basketball game at Temple has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes at Temple.

Rescheduling information has yet to be determined.

Up next for Memphis (6-4, 2-1 AAC) is a Tuesday night contest at UCF (3-2, 1-1 AAC) at 8 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPNU. The Tigers are the only AAC school with just two home games in January. Those are Jan. 14 against SMU and Jan. 21 against Wichita State.