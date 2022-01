IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference women’s basketball game between Memphis and No. 22/23 South Florida that was scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Tampa, Florida, has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the South Florida program.

The two programs have the discretion to reschedule the game.

Memphis (9-2) is now set to open AAC play on Wednesday, January 5 against Tulsa in the Elma Roane Fieldhouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.