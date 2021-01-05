Tigers game against Central Florida postponed due to COVID-19

ORLANDO — For the second time in four days, the Tigers have had a conference basketball game called off.
News Channel 3 has learned that Tuesday’s American Athletic Conference game between the U of M and Central Florida has been postponed due to COVID issues at UCF.
The Tigers also weren’t able to play Saturday at Temple and will now go 16 days between games as they are not set to play again until January 14th against SMU.
