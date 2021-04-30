Tigers’ Gainwell hoping to be picked on day two of the NFL Draft

MEMPHIS — While the first round of the NFL Draft gets all the hype, day two of the draft is when good teams really stock up on talent with former Tiger Kenny Gainwell hoping to join the long line of talented running backs from the U of M, Darrell Henderson, Tony Pollard and Antonio Gibson in just the past three years, to hear his name called.

Despite opting out of the 2020 season, Gainwell could be drafted sometime during Friday night’s third round.

If not…for sure and early on Saturday.

The 2019 AAC Freshman of the Year, who racked up over 2000 all purpose yards helping lead Memphis to the Cotton Bowl, just can’t wait to get back on the field.

But when did this Yazoo City, Mississippi product know he could make it to the NFL?

“When I was going into my ninth grade in high school,” Gainwell said. “Once I got a chance to play with the varsity team, I can make it to college and I know I can make it to the NFL. Kind of made me feel, you gotta work even harder. You are out but the work don’t stop. I’m excited. I’m ready to get back to play ball. Just ready to get back out there and show, show the world. Then I’ll be showing the world what I can do.”