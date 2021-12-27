MEMPHIS, Tenn.- Following outstanding performances against Nicholls early last week, Makaiya Brooks has been named as the American Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Week while Jamirah Shutes has been named to the Honor Roll, the conference released Monday afternoon.

Brooks, a freshman out of Springfield, Mo., had a career day against the Colonels where she went 4-4 from three-point range to help lift the Tigers to their ninth win of the season. Her 12 points would tie a team-high for the game and move Memphis to 5-0 inside the Fieldhouse for the season.

This is the first AAC Weekly Honor for Brooks.

Shutes, a senior out of Brownsville, Tenn., led the Tigers in scoring for the sixth time this season when she also scored 12 points against Nicholls. Shutes would also pull down four rebounds while going 3-3 from the free throw line and picking up a steal.

This is the second AAC Weekly Honor for Shutes this season.

The Tigers will begin AAC play on Sunday, Jan. 2 when they travel to Tampa, Fla. to take on the Bulls of South Florida. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. Coverage of the game can be found on ESPN+ and on News Talk 98.9 The Roar of Memphis.