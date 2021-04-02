Tigers G Jordan Nesbitt enters the transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Another day, another Tiger has entered the transfer portal.

Jordan Nesbitt just enrolled early at the beginning of the year, he’s now the latest to leave this Memphis program.

The freshman guard finished the season playing with three points and played 12 minutes.

If you remember back in December, Nesbitt came down to Memphis with St. Louis Christian Academy to play in the Allen Iverson Classic. WREG Sports caught up with him before their match up. He told us the U of M is where he needed to be. He emphasized being a big guard and how Tigers coach Penny Hardaway utilized that position.

Nesbitt’s announcement comes after three other tigers’ decision to enter the portal as well, DJ Jeffries, Boogie Ellis, and Damion Baugh.