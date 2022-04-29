LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Memphis Tigers guard Dylan Parham was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 90 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft.

According to NFL.com, Parham was recruited as a blocking tight end in 2017, redshirting there that fall. He moved from tight end to offensive line in the spring of 2018, starting all 14 games at left guard that fall and again in 2019.

He was named to the Associated Press 2020 All-Bowl Team for his work at right tackle (where he started all games that season) against Florida Atlantic in the Montgomery Bowl. Parham drew first-team All-American Athletic Conference accolades in 2021 for his play in 12 starts at right guard.