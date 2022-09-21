MEMPHIS – Closing in on the start of basketball season and the Tigers full schedule is finally complete with the conference portion released on Wednesday.
The Tigers will play home and home against eight of their ten conference opponents with solo games, at Tulsa and home to East Carolina.
Some of the marquee conference games for the Tigers starts with the AAC opener, December 29th at FedExForum against South Florida. A game that marks the return of former Tiger Tyler Harris to his hometown.
TheTigers first AAC road game comes on New Year’s Day in New Orleans against Tulane.
On January 26th, the Tigers welcome SMU to town. That’s probably a game newcomers and former ponies Kendric Davis and Jahmar Young have circled on their calendars.
February 19th has the Tigers visiting Houston in what looks to be a very difficult five game finish to the season with games at Houston, Wichita State and SMU and home games against Cincinnati and the Cougars.
The AAC Tournament is back at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth leading up to Selection Sunday.
2022-23 Memphis Tiger Men’s Basketball Schedule (all times CT)
Sunday, Oct. 23 – Christian Brothers University (exh.) – 4 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30 – Lane College (exh.) – 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 7 – at Vanderbilt – TBD
Tuesday, Nov. 15 – at Saint Louis – TBD
Sunday, Nov. 20 – VCU – 4 p.m. – ESPN+
Thursday, Nov. 24 – (1) vs. Seton Hall – 6:30 p.m. – ESPNews
Friday, Nov. 25 – (1) vs. Oklahoma/Nebraska – 4:30 / 7 p.m. – ESPN2/News
Sunday, Nov. 27 – (1) vs. Florida State/Stanford/Ole Miss/Siena – TBD
Wednesday, Nov. 30 – North Alabama – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
Saturday, Dec. 3 – Ole Miss – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN2
Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Little Rock – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
Saturday, Dec. 10 – (2) vs. Auburn – TBD
Tuesday, Dec. 13 – at Alabama – TBD
Saturday, Dec. 17 – Texas A&M – 6 p.m. – ESPNU
Wednesday, Dec. 21 – Alabama State – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
Thursday, Dec. 29 – South Florida* – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
Sunday, Jan. 1 – at Tulane* – 4 p.m. – ESPN2/U
Saturday, Jan. 7 – East Carolina* – 1 p.m. – ESPN+
Wednesday, Jan. 11 – at UCF* – 6 p.m. – ESPN+
Sunday, Jan. 15 – at Temple* – 2 p.m. – ESPN2
Thursday, Jan. 19 – Wichita State* – 6 p.m. – ESPN2/U
Sunday, Jan. 22 – at Cincinnati* – Noon – ESPN2
Thursday, Jan. 26 – SMU* – 6 p.m. – ESPN2
Sunday, Jan. 29 – at Tulsa* – 4 p.m. – ESPN2
Saturday, Feb. 4 – Tulane* – 1 p.m. – ESPN2/U
Wednesday, Feb. 8 – at South Florida* – 6 p.m. – ESPN+
Sunday, Feb. 12 – Temple* – 11 a.m. – ESPN2
Thursday, Feb. 16 – UCF* – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
Sunday, Feb. 19 – at Houston* – 2 p.m. – ESPN
Thursday, Feb. 23 – at Wichita State* – 6 p.m. – ESPN2
Sunday, Feb. 26 – Cincinnati* – Noon – ESPN
Thursday, March 2 – at SMU* – 8 p.m. – ESPN2
Sunday, March 5 – Houston* – 11 a.m. – CBS
March 9-12 – (3) vs. AAC Men’s Basketball Championship