MEMPHIS – Closing in on the start of basketball season and the Tigers full schedule is finally complete with the conference portion released on Wednesday.

The Tigers will play home and home against eight of their ten conference opponents with solo games, at Tulsa and home to East Carolina.

Some of the marquee conference games for the Tigers starts with the AAC opener, December 29th at FedExForum against South Florida. A game that marks the return of former Tiger Tyler Harris to his hometown.

TheTigers first AAC road game comes on New Year’s Day in New Orleans against Tulane.

On January 26th, the Tigers welcome SMU to town. That’s probably a game newcomers and former ponies Kendric Davis and Jahmar Young have circled on their calendars.

February 19th has the Tigers visiting Houston in what looks to be a very difficult five game finish to the season with games at Houston, Wichita State and SMU and home games against Cincinnati and the Cougars.

The AAC Tournament is back at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth leading up to Selection Sunday.

2022-23 Memphis Tiger Men’s Basketball Schedule (all times CT)

Sunday, Oct. 23 – Christian Brothers University (exh.) – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30 – Lane College (exh.) – 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7 – at Vanderbilt – TBD

Tuesday, Nov. 15 – at Saint Louis – TBD

Sunday, Nov. 20 – VCU – 4 p.m. – ESPN+

Thursday, Nov. 24 – (1) vs. Seton Hall – 6:30 p.m. – ESPNews

Friday, Nov. 25 – (1) vs. Oklahoma/Nebraska – 4:30 / 7 p.m. – ESPN2/News

Sunday, Nov. 27 – (1) vs. Florida State/Stanford/Ole Miss/Siena – TBD

Wednesday, Nov. 30 – North Alabama – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

Saturday, Dec. 3 – Ole Miss – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN2

Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Little Rock – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

Saturday, Dec. 10 – (2) vs. Auburn – TBD

Tuesday, Dec. 13 – at Alabama – TBD

Saturday, Dec. 17 – Texas A&M – 6 p.m. – ESPNU

Wednesday, Dec. 21 – Alabama State – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

Thursday, Dec. 29 – South Florida* – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

Sunday, Jan. 1 – at Tulane* – 4 p.m. – ESPN2/U

Saturday, Jan. 7 – East Carolina* – 1 p.m. – ESPN+

Wednesday, Jan. 11 – at UCF* – 6 p.m. – ESPN+

Sunday, Jan. 15 – at Temple* – 2 p.m. – ESPN2

Thursday, Jan. 19 – Wichita State* – 6 p.m. – ESPN2/U

Sunday, Jan. 22 – at Cincinnati* – Noon – ESPN2

Thursday, Jan. 26 – SMU* – 6 p.m. – ESPN2

Sunday, Jan. 29 – at Tulsa* – 4 p.m. – ESPN2

Saturday, Feb. 4 – Tulane* – 1 p.m. – ESPN2/U

Wednesday, Feb. 8 – at South Florida* – 6 p.m. – ESPN+

Sunday, Feb. 12 – Temple* – 11 a.m. – ESPN2

Thursday, Feb. 16 – UCF* – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

Sunday, Feb. 19 – at Houston* – 2 p.m. – ESPN

Thursday, Feb. 23 – at Wichita State* – 6 p.m. – ESPN2

Sunday, Feb. 26 – Cincinnati* – Noon – ESPN

Thursday, March 2 – at SMU* – 8 p.m. – ESPN2

Sunday, March 5 – Houston* – 11 a.m. – CBS

March 9-12 – (3) vs. AAC Men’s Basketball Championship