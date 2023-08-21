MEMPHIS, Tenn. – With a season ticket base of just over 11,000, the University of Memphis has come up with a unique way of trying to get more fans in the stands this upcoming season.

And it starts with the season opener against Bethune-Cookman on September 2.

It is called the ‘Win Together’ ticket promotion and here’s how it works.

Fans can buy a $60 ticket to the season opener and if the Tigers win, they’ll get a free ticket to the next home game against Navy. If the U of M wins that one, you get another free ticket to the next home game against Boise State and on and on.

When the Tigers keep winning at home, fans that sign up keep getting free tickets.

The deal ends when the U of M loses a home game, but you can only get in on this deal before the Bethune-Cookman game. You can purchase a ticket here.