MEMPHIS – After just the 10th, nine-win season in school history and with a chance to win 10 games this year, the Memphis Tigers won’t have to travel far for their 10th straight bowl game.

For the second time in six years, the Tigers have earned an invite to the Autozone Liberty Bowl where the U of M will face the exact same opponent they played back in 2017 in the Iowa State Cyclones.

The matchup is set for Dec. 29 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The Tigers are 9-3 while the Cyclones are 7-5 and won six Big 12 games.

The 10th straight bowl bid for Memphis is the longest current streak among non-Power Five teams.

The Tigers are led by 1,000-yard rusher Blake Watson and Seth Henigan, a three year starter at quarterback.

Iowa State QB Rocco Becht is the Big 12 offensive Freshman of the year.

“Obviously it’s an honor and a privilege for us. Our football program and our university are so appreciative of the invite and to be able play in our home stadium,’ said Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield. “It’s an honor. I literally just came off the football field, called an emergency team meeting back after we broke the meeting to tell the boys. They were so excited. It’s just it’s an honor and a privilege for us. We’re excited about the match-up. Obviously, we know what Iowa State brings to the table. Big 12 team that’s won a lot of football games.”