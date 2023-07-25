ARLINGTON, Texas – Despite losing Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida to the Big 12 and adding six new schools, the Tigers couldn’t crack the top three of the AAC preseason media poll released Tuesday during AAC Media Days in Arlington, Texas.

Let’s hope fourth proves to be motivation for the U of M.

Defending champ and Cotton Bowl winner Tulane, with 20 of the 34 first place votes, sits atop the poll followed by newcomer and back to back Conference USA champion Texas-San Antonio and SMU.

Memphis comes in number four with one first place vote followed by Florida Atlantic, East Carolina, North Texas and Alabama-Birmingham. The Blazers and head coach Trent Dilfer also getting one first place vote.

From there, it’s Navy ninth and Temple tenth with Tulsa, Rice, South Florida and Charlotte rounding out the poll.

After back to back 6 and 6 regular seasons, Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield knows his team has something to prove.

“We obviously have not earned the right to be picked much higher. We understand where we need this program to be. I’ve got great respect for the media’s decision, but we can’t put any stock in that,” Silverfield said. “We understand that Tulane was predicted to finish seventh last year. We understand the type of season they had. We won’t talk about it as a team or program. Our goal is the AAC Championship. We put our blinders on when we get to work in training camp. We’ll look up in December and see where we’re at.”

The good news and based on the preseason poll, the Tigers have a chance to win the conference title. Their two toughest games, Tulane and SMU are both at home. The U of M also plays six of its eight AAC games against teams in the bottom half of the preseason poll.