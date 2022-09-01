MEMPHIS, Tenn. – New faces under a new coordinator for that Tiger defense this weekend as the U of M kicks off its season against Mississippi State.

Matt Barnes in charge of a defense that will start three transfers in its front seven.

Former Whitehaven star and Ohio State transfer Cormantae Hamilton at defensive end and linebackers Tyler Murray and Geoffrey Cantin-Arku.

Murray is a fifth-year senior from Charlotte.

Cantin-Arku played last season at Syracuse and going into the kind of environment this team will face this weekend, Barnes will take all the experience he can get.

“There is no substitute for experience. There’s no substitute,” Barnes said. “So, you know, you can try and coach through things that come up in practice, film, and things like that but there’s no substitution for the lights being on and it being real.”

“We got some ballers on the defensive side. Front line, linebackers, safeties, corners. We have some young guys that could play as well,” said Tigers linebacker Tyler Murray. “So me just having guys just play as one. Really just show a lot of people that Memphis is back on defense.”

Kickoff from Starkville is set for 6:30 on Saturday night.