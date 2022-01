MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After becoming the first freshman in school history to throw for over 3000 yards in a single season, more honors for the Tigers Seth Henigan.

Monday, Henigan was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.

Henigan throwing for over 33 hundred yards, sixth best in school history and 25 touchdowns, ranking Top 12 in the country in passing yards per game and total offense.

Henigan is the fourth Tiger in the last five years to receive this accolade.