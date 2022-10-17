GREENVILLE, N.C. – The University of Memphis football team fell on the road at East Carolina, 47-45, in four overtimes on Saturday night in Greenville, N.C. With the setback, the Tigers fall to 4-3 on the season overall and to 2-2 in American Athletic Conference (AAC) play. The Pirates improve to 4-3 on the year and 2-2 in conference action.



Quarterback Seth Henigan completed 27-of-37 passes for 407 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, tying the sophomore for the school record for 400-yard passing games with Riley Ferguson with four. Henigan also extended his streak of games with at least one touchdown pass to 18 straight.



Tight end Caden Prieskorn and wide receiver Joseph Scates both notched their first 100-yard receiving games for the Tigers. Prieskorn had six catches for 104 yards, while Scates totaled five receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. Running back Asa Martin rushed for 59 yards on 12 carries and scored twice for Memphis.



Defensively, linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku had a career-high 11 tackles for the Tigers along with 0.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup. Linebacker Tyler Murray had 10 stops and two tackles for loss, while defensive back Sylvonta Oliver notched 10 tackles, all solo, for Memphis. Defensive lineman Cormontae Hamilton had four tackles and 1.5 sacks on the night.



Kicker Chris Howard converted all three of his field goal attempts in the game, hitting from 23, 40 and 46 yards, staying a perfect 14-of-14 on the season.



After running out to a 17-0 advantage in the first half, the Pirates answered back to score 23 of the game’s next 26 points to take a 23-20 lead in the fourth quarter. After ECU scored a touchdown to go ahead, Henigan led Memphis on an eight-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game and force overtime.



Still tied after three overtimes, the Pirates converted their two-point conversion in the fourth to take a 47-45 lead. Attempting to force a fifth overtime, the Tigers failed on their effort, falling on the road.



The Memphis Tigers will be back in action on Saturday, Oct. 22 when the team heads to New Orleans to face the No. RV/RV-ranked Tulane Green Wave. The game is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. kick and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

