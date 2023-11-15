MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you are planning to see the Memphis Tigers take on the SMU Mustangs this Saturday, then you’re in luck.

The University of Memphis announced that two-time Super Bowl champion and University of Memphis football great Jake Elliott has bought 2,500 tickets for Tigers fans to attend Saturday’s football game for free.

Tigers fans can claim up to four free tickets here. You can also buy additional tickets for Saturday’s game at GoTigersGo.com or by calling the Memphis Ticket Office at 901-678-2331.

The game starts at 11 a.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.