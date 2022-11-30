MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Following a second straight 6 and 6 season and awaiting word on a ninth straight bowl bid, six Memphis Tigers received all-AAC recognition this season, highlighted by a couple of first-teamers in safety Quindell Johnson and kicker Chris Howard.

After being tabbed second team all-AAC the past two seasons, Johnson finally and deservedly made the first team this year after leading the conference with four interceptions.

Howard, who took over the Tigers kicking duties after transferring in from Florida, kicked an AAC best 20 field goals in his only and only season at the U of M.

Earning second-team honors were tight end Caden Prieskorn, who led Memphis with six touchdown receptions this year.

Senior Zay Cullens is also on that second team after he had over 100 tackles this season, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

Defenders Jaylon Allen and Davion Ross were named honorable mention all-AAC.